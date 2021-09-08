From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expelled one of its members, Mike Obeya for allegedly indulging in anti party activities.

The Party, at a press conference held in Makurdi on Wednesday, also debunked claims that it conducted an election recently during which it elected new leaders positing that the purported election was put together by Obeya who before then, had been expelled from the Party.

“The Benue State Chapter of APGA did not conduct any congress or elect any new leaders at Aliade or any other place in Benue State.

“APGA Benue State does not have any faction nor are we prepared to create one. The present State EXCO led by Paul Salem was duly returned unopposed during our last National convention at Dr. Dora Akunyili Conference Hall, Awka in Anambra State, under the supervision of the National Exco and special delegates from INEC.”

A statement read by the state Chairman of the Party, Paul Salem, while advising Obeys to stop parading himself as a member of the party, posited that the party’s constitution provides conditions under which an Exco/Member can be removed from office which includes anti-party activities, misconduct and insubordination.

On their parts, leaders of the Party in the state, Hon. Edward Akpen-Ageh and Arc. Aker Vishigh insisted that the party is one in the state and anybody who wish to belong to the party must abide by its guidelines.

They added that the expelled member can only be reabsorbed back into the party if he honours the invitation of the disciplinary committee and also do all that he would be asked to do.

But when contacted, Obeya who posited that he is still a member of the party in the state stressing that his own executives remains the authentic one.

“There’s no other Executive apart from the ones you received. None of the people you saw there were ever inaugurated by the Party. I’m sure the journalists are educated enough to know that a member of a Party is not expelled by an individual.

“Those are his supporters. Not our Exco.

Our Party has a Method for Expulsion. It’s done after an interview of the Member by a seven man panel. We had no Exco until Saturday.

The members of the Disciplinary Panel were not even there,” Obeya stated.

