From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ijere Amadi, has accused factional National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku of doctoring the judgement of Supreme Court on the party’s leadership.

According to Amadi, Njoku ‘appeared’ from nowhere since May 9, 2022 and started parading himself as the National Chairman of APGA, claiming that the apex court had purportedly reviewed its earlier judgement, which affirmed Victor Oye, as the authentic Chairman of the party on October 14, 2021.

In a statement, Friday, he alleged that investigation at the apex court showed that Njoku doctored the judgment to suit his selfish interest.

Amadi, therefore, called on the police to as a matter of urgency arrest Njoku and his collaborators.

The party chieftain, who identified himself as a founding member of APGA, maintained that contrary to the stories being bandied about by Njoku, the Supreme Court never reviewed any judgment or recognized him as national chairman of APGA.

“From the above it is undisputable that Edozie Njoku and his cohorts are back to their usual game of subterfuge, blackmail and deceit.

“Though the matter is being investigated by the police, I think the police should not hesitate to arrest Edozie Njoku and his collaborators and charge them to court, where they should answer vital questions and prove their innocence, if any,” he stated.

But in a swift reaction, Njoku, lashed out at Amadi and cohorts, saying they were only hell-bent on distracting him. He also said the Independent National Electoral Commission will obey a judgement of the Supreme Court that reinstated him, soon.

According to him, “As far as I’m concerned, this Ijere Amadi is not a human being and he doesn’t exist. They are just using the name for their selfish interest.

“But it’s allowed. They have a pen to write whatever they like and mouths to say whatever they like to say. And first of all, he said I doctored a Supreme Court judgement, why don’t they come and arrest me if truly I did so? Or arrest the Judges involved, because they are up to three Judges.

“All these things are just distractions for them to go and be collecting money from people. Why have they not come and arrested me if I really doctored a court judgement? And why would I even do that in the first place? Don’t worry. INEC will give their report on the matter sooner than later.

“They have been working hard to make sure I don’t get my mandate and I have been working hard to see how I can get it; but at the end of the day, the truth will prevail. The Supreme Court judgement is a supreme judgement and once the the Judges say I’m lying, then it means I’m lying. But so far, that hasn’t happened.”