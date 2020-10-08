A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Udechukwu, has refuted claim by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has killed the party with poor performance.

Udechukwu in an article titled: “A case of a pot calling a kettle black” in reaction to Ngige’s statement described the minister as inconsistent and desperate for cheap popularity and wondered how President Muhammadu Buhari found him worthy of being appointed as minister.

He flayed Ngige for criticising Governor Obiano, saying, “I wonder how a leader of a party that is not in existence in a state as was attested by leaders of Anambra APC will be accusing Governor Obiano that is a leader of APGA, a party that succeeded in using dividends of good governance delivery in our state to justify the confidence reposed on him by APGA party faithfuls and ndi Anambra at large.”

“It is an undisputed fact that APGA brought light to Anambra State and ndi Anambra will not allow APC or PDP to return darkness to our state. Governor Obiano is a super performer that has done what his predecessors cannot boast of doing in Anambra State and that is why APGA faithfuls are proud of him.

“There is no single basis for comparison with Governor Willie Obiano and also with APGA government. Governor Obiano and APGA beat him mercilessly in 2013 and Sen. Chris Ngige came a distant third in the election. He should bury his head in total shame and think of how to revive the comatose and moribund APC in Anambra State because he destroyed the party’s electoral fortunes and goodwill.

“As minister of Labour, let Dr. Ngige pinpoint one success he has recorded. The only achievement of Ngige as a labour minister is using his position to give employment/Federal Government jobs to his family members. Ngige cannot boldly say that he did well in that office because as we speak ASUU is on strike and they are frustrating the Federal Government directive for the reopening of our schools because of that strike and the ugly situation is jeopardising the future of Nigerian students. Even doctors are not left out. Non-academic staff have also joined. What can Dr. Ngige say ‘this is what I achieved while in office.’

“The minister is angry with Governor Obiano because he has refused his demand of installing his cousin, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa as president-general of Alor and by extension install the same man as traditional ruler of Alor, by removing elected President General of Alor Kingdom,” he alleged.