From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State has announced a grassroots mobiliser, Isioma Theodora Ndah, as its candidate for the Aniocha/Oshimili constituency seat of the House of Representatives.

The female politician would be doing the electoral battle against the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu who is seeking a return on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Tony Nwaka.

Ndah was nominated following an affirmative decision by the party at a meeting in Asaba as a result of the withdrawal of the former candidate, Chinedu Frank Isamah.

Speaking after the meeting, Isioma Ndah said the party’s decision was on the right track.

She said the party’s decision was one of equity, stressing that out of the two ethnic nationalities in the constituency, Oshimili had never been given the mantle to represent the constituency.

“I believe I have the political prowess to win the election. I have the intellectual capacity and sound mind. I am one of the younger generations that wants to see Nigeria work,” she stated.

In attendance at the substitution affirmation primary nomination for Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency were the South-South APGA chairman, Tony Eboka; APGA state chairman, Afamefune Enemonwu; state organizing secretary, Chidi Okonji; Odikpo Nwayobuijeuwa Eleazar and some observers from the state executive committee of the party.

The party’s chairmen and secretaries in the four local government areas of the constituency and other party faithful were also in attendance.