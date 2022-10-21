The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has condemned in no unmistakable terms the recent attack on its governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Prof. Bernard Odoh.

Prof. Odoh was attacked at Izzi – one of the local government areas in the state – on routine electioneering.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu, the party expressed angst that such a barbaric and wicked attack could be carried out against its candidate who had been known for his gentility and humanness.

It wondered why anybody would want to harm the Professor of Geophysics who had so far stuck to the Peace Accord signed by political parties as campaigns for 2023 intensified.

It called on security agencies to unleash their dragnets in order to bring to book immediately all those involved in the unfortunate attack.

APGA expressed optimism that despite the attack its candidate would win the 2023 governorship election.