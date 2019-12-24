Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter, has berated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for non-payment of workers salary and pensioners emoluments. The party said the governor was not justified in not paying the workers to enable them celebrate the Christmas.

In a statement the APGA state chairman, Nkem Okoro, the party said it was both unlawful and ungodly not to pay workers given the amount of money the government receives every month. The party said the governor should show sympathy to workers and pensioners. “APGA, Abia state chapter received with great sadness news of protests embarked on by Abia civil servants who are owed months of accumulated salary arrears. We feel terribly disappointed that after carrying out countless verification exercises and setting up different salary committees, the Okezie Ikpeazu led government has been unable to tackle the embarrassing problem of non payment of salaries

“We are seriously worried, because the failure of the Ikpeazu led government to prioritise the welfare of workers since assumption of office manifests the government as one that is not in tune with modern economic principles, especially where it concerns the role of prompt payment of salaries in the economic development of a state.