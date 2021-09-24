Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has continued to employ tactics of deceit to hoodwink Anambra electorates but the people are now wiser.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Anambra State, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu stated this while reacting to the claimed review and suspension of levies and taxes paid by certain classes of people by the APGA controlled-government.

Nwangwu said that it has become customary for APGA government to suspend taxes and levies on the airwaves at every election time to hoodwink the people of the state.

The PDP image maker said as a matter of fact, the ploy to curry the votes of the good people of Anambra State has since failed to work.

He said that it is a generally accepted axiom that people can only be deceived once and any attempt to continue to do so will be tantamount to gross abuse on the intellect of the people.

“We have been waiting for long to hear the suspension of certain taxes and levies by the deceptive APGA government, because it has become their normal stock in trade at every election time.

“The APGA controlled government as it is cannot even control her attack dogs revenue agents unleashed on traders and businessmen and women in the state, the announcement notwithstanding, the toutish government revenue agents have continued to make life difficult for the people and travelers to the state.

“Ndi-Anambra are patriotic people who are ever ready to contribute to the growth and development of their beloved state by paying their taxes, fees and levies, the APGA government will only be playing the ostrich if it thinks it can continuously deceive them by attempting to play on their intelligence through review and suspension of taxes, fees and levies at every election time.”Nwangwu noted.

He said that APGA controlled government has disappointed the generality of Ndi-Anambra through irresponsible governance and attempt to buy their votes through unserious review and suspension of certain taxes, fees and levies is a stillbirth.

Nwangwu who also doubles as Director, Publicity for Mr Valentine Ozigbo governorship campaign council appreciated Ndi Anambra for their continued support for PDP even as he reassured them that the candidate of the party in the November 6 governorship election, Mr Ozigbo would usher into the state a responsible and responsive administration.

