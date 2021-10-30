From Fred Itua, Abuja

A former frontline governorship candidate and current member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata FederalConstituency in Anambra State , Chukwuma Umeoji has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He defected alongside with two House of Assembly members and tens of thousands of party supporters.

The APC Caretaker Committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni while receiving Umeoji with excitement described him

as the game changer for the election declared that with this APC was a lot more surer of winning the election.

With this development, APGA has lost its simple majority in the House of Assembly and has become a minority party in the State while APC has become the majority party in the State House of Assembly.

This is clearly not the best of times for the All Progresives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the November 6 Anambra State governorship election draws nearer.

The gale of defection that has so far hit the ruling party in the state in the build up to the election is clearly an indication that APGA has lost its political grip on the state and hence may lose the forthcoming election.

Buni had told Umeoji that: “APC will stand for you and your supporters, and protect your political interests at all times. You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the party.”

All the last minute efforts made by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and the party’s governorship candidate, Charles Soludo, to stop Umeoji from leaving the party failed.

Umeoji’s defection is not the only one unsettling APGA in Anambra State. The party has also lost its majority position in the state House of Assembly with two other state lawmakers dumping the party.

The defection of the Njikoka and Awka South lawmakers, coming after the recent mass defection of APGA lawmakers had made the party to lose its leadership role in the state legislature.

