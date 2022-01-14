From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe yesterday hailed the composition of the 80-man transition committee for the seamless hand over of Governor Willie Obiano to Prof. Charles Soludo on March 17, 2022.

Obigwe in a statement issued in Awka yesterday said Anambra people voted for Soludo because of their belief that he was the best and urged them to still expect the best from him at all times.

He said some of the reactions that trailed the release of the list of the Transition Committee members were unnecessarily aimed at overheating the polity noting that as ndi Anambra are expecting the best performance from Soludo, they should also expect a radical change from him.

He revealed that many things will be done differently under Soludo’s watch as Anambra State Governor noting that the composition of his Transition Committee members was one of such changes.

Obigwe dismissed those creating the impression of discord in Anambra noting that there was no war of any sort between the Governor elect and the outgoing Governor.

“As a matter of fact, Governor Obiano is saying it boldly that he will not behave like his predecessor who handed over to him but still wanted to remain in power through his attitude. As for Governor Obiano, he is handing over to Soludo with happiness and he is already prepared to leave the governance stage for him to govern well and will not be a disturbance to him in any way.

“To set the record straight, His Excellency Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra Governor elect released the list of his Transition Committee members and it’s expected that they will work with the team that will be constituted by the outgoing administration of Governor Willie Obiano for a successful and peaceful handover of power from a friendly government to another incoming friendly government”.

“The dust being raised in respect of those that made the list of Soludo Transition Committee are unnecessary. We should not bring primordial sentiment to what Soludo has in mind for ndi Anambra. It is only someone like Soludo that can assemble the calibre of personalities in that his Transition Committee list”.

He said majority of the transition committee members were shining stars in Nigeria and the World at large but they accepted to come and render selfless service to ndi Anambra because of Soludo’s pedigree.

He said Governor Obiano will definitely be proud of Soludo for assembling such caliber of personalities to serve in his transition Committee.

“He worked with some of them in past and can boast of knowing their pedigree and the value they will add to what he intend to do for ndi Anambra hence his reason for reaching out to them to come and render selfless service to ndi Anambra. That team is truly inclusive and I don’t agree with the arguments of armchair critics that are saying that the 80 members Committee list is too much.”

“Another point I will not fail to make here is that not all the people in that list will serve in Soludo yet to be constituted cabinet. So people should stop making it to look as if the 80 members Transition Committee lists are those that will run the government for Soludo when it kicks off on March 17th. Some of them will definitely play advisory role for the Governor elect but it is not all of them that will serve in his cabinet.”

“Sentimental people are questioning the reason why a top PDP member like Osita Chidoka made the list. For me such question is irrelevant because Osita Chidoka is a thoroughbred professional and a bonafide indigene of Anambra State. He made the list because he will definitely add value to what Soludo intends to for ndi Anambra.”

“Some people are also questioning the reason why Pat Utomi, Alex Otti, Steve Orga , Chikwe Udensi made the list when they are not from Anambra State. I will say that they made the list because they will also add value to the radical change Soludo intends to effect in Anambra State. As for Pat Utomi, he is highly respected in Nigeria and the world at large. So we are supposed to say kudos to Soludo for convincing him to come and render selfless service to ndi Anambra” Obigwe said.