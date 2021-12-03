From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu obigwe has hailed news of the approval for the commencement of commercial flights operation at the newly built Anmabra International Cargo Airport describing the gesture as the sweetest Christmas gift for ndi Anmabra.

Obigwe in a statement issued in Awka said that with the latest development in the state, Governor Obiano has succeeded in putting enemies of progress to shame even as he described the Governor as truly a warrior whose eyes were focused on not missing his target.

“Ndi Anambra are overwhelmed with joy when they received the trending news report that NCAA has finally given approval for commencement of flights operation immediately at Anambra State International cargo and passengers Airport.

“If anybody reads the NCAA letter to Governor Obiano very well, the person will discover that even before the commissioning of the Airport project that NCAA wanted to grant approval to the State government for commencement of flights operation at the Airport but some evil forces led by Andy Uba and his cohorts at the Presidency used the untenable excuse of adverse security report to stop them from doing that.

“I give NCAA kudos because I know very well that they gave the State government all the required cooperation needed from them to make Anambra Airport project a success story”

He said people were jubilating because the news of commencement of flights operation at Anambra Airport came at the right time being a festive period where many people will come back home from abroad and other States in Nigeria to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

“What it means is that they will now make use of Anambra Airport and will not suffer the stress of staying for hours in a go slow at Asaba, Enugu and Owerri after landing at their Airports. They will just land straight at Anambra Airport and within few minutes they will be with their loved ones in their communities. Lovers of Governor Obiano have always known that he will finish strong and that is why we are not surprised that he is finishing strong”

“The opening of Anambra Airport for flights operation this Christmas period is an already scored goal for Governor Obiano. More good things are coming for our people and he will give it to them before the March 17th 2022 handover ceremony to Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, his preferred successor that is now the Governor elect. Governor Obiano is truly a blessing to ndi Anambra and the good people of the State will remain eternally grateful to him for the good works he did in our beloved State” Obigwe said.

