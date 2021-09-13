The Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Nnamdi Nwangwu, yesterday, said Anambra people would jettison APGA and Soludo and vote for PDP and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, during the November 6 gubernatorial polls in Anambra because the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government in the state has made life hellish for the people

Nwangwu, in a press statement in Awka, lashed at the APGA-controlled government in Anambra State over infrastructure decay and huge indebtedness, which the government of the day has thrown the state into.

Nwangwu, who is also the Director of Publicity, Valentine Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Council, pointed out that the state should ordinarily have no business with decadence in infrastructure considering the volume of income coming into Anambra State through the federal allocation and Local Government Areas (LGAs) revenue apart from other revenue windows.

“Over N36 billion LGAs allocation enters into the hand of Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano annually. Now, the APGA-controlled government has been in the saddle for seven years, and if the truth must be told, there is nothing on ground in the state or the council areas to justify this huge revenue.

“The level of infrastructure decay in the state is unprecedented. Travelling across the state under the APGA government takes the whole day, no thanks to the deplorable condition of the roads that have become the new identity of Anambra State under APGA’s watch.

“When Obi was the governor, one could move from the farthest point in the state and get to Awka, the state capital, in an hour. Seven years down the line, Chief Obiano has destroyed all the values Anambra State is known for.

“A journey from Nnobi through Awka Etiti to Igbo-Ukwu, Isuofia, home of Prof Charles Soludo, the APGA candidate in the November 6 governorship election, all to Ekwulobia is now a nightmare for motorists,” Nwangwu stated.

He lamented that a flourishing transportation sector bequeathed to Chief Obiano at the inception of his government has disappeared.

Nwangwu, while appreciating Ndi-Anambra for their support for the PDP, reassured them that the good days would return to the state with Ozigbo as the governor.

He further said that just as the state has been subjected to infrastructure decay under Chief Obiano’s watch, the APGA controlled government has also thrown Anambra State into a huge debt.

“The former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chris Ngige, in an interview said that he handed over N13 billion to his successor, Obi, who equally left over N70 billion for Chief Obiano. But, regrettably, will be handing over N80 billion debt to his successor,” he lamented.

