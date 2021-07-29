The chairman of the Accord Party in Anambra State, Prince Bartho Igwedibia, has said his party would win the November 6 governorship election in the state.

In a chat with Daily Sun yesterday, in Awka, the state capital, Igwedibia insisted that the party, under the leadership of Chief Willie Obiano, having performed below the expectation of the people of the state, would not be trusted by the electorate for another term. He rather said that Accord, having prepared adequately for the election, and having the “best manifesto,” would take over from the ruling party.

“The ruling APGA is heading towards oblivion. Governor Willie Obiano-led APGA will not be ruling Anambra State beyond March 17, 2022, as the ruling party will be soundly defeated at the forthcoming election.

“Willie Obiano, certainly, will be the last governor to rule Anambra under APGA as his performance rating is abysmally low. Obiano has a good heart. He had the vision to transform the state; but he was surrounded by sycophants and detractors; so, his government failed in giving the state the kind of governance it deserved.

“What Anambra needs now is a brand new party; a brand new politician and a brand new idea and fresh idea. By the end of July, when INEC publishes the finalist of flag bearers for this election, Anambra people will behold our big masquerade – our flag bearer, who everybody will attest that he can make a difference. When he is unveiled, all the political parties in this race will collapse their structures for him,” Igwedibia boasted.

