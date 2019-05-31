Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) today in Awka, Anambra State, held its National Convention and re-elected all members of its National Working Committee (NWC) led by Chief Victor Oye for another four years.

It also reconstituted its Board of Trustees (BoT) with Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano still as chairman.

Other members of the BoT as read out by the National Chairman, Oye, are Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Dr. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obegolu, Chief Raph Igwa, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, Barr. Shola Oyedeji, Chief Sunday Umeoduagu, Chief Chikwe Udensi, Alhaji Habib Gajo, Chief Romanus Ezeonwuka, Chief Paul Odenigbo and Hajia Hauwa Ibrahim Funtua.

Also in the board are Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Jnr.), Nubunga Bako, Bar. Ahamdi Emmanuel Nweke, Gen.W.T. Gbor, Dr. Uju Okeke, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, Group Capt. Joe Orji, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Mohammed, Prof. David Bamgboye, Chief Anthony Enukeme, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Chief Patrick Obianwu, Hon. Uche Okafor, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Rt. Hon. Anayo Nebe, Hon. Ben Nwankwo and Pat Offia.

Addressing the party faithful at the convention that took place at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Gov. Obiano urged them to have faith in the party and work together for its greatness.

He said: “If all of us work very hard in our various domains, APGA will overtake all the parties at any subsequent elections. And considering the peace with which we handled the congresses and now the convention, I can say with all authority that people that were duly elected were elected properly and therefore the choice of the people.

“I will encourage all of us to be proud of APGA; lets wear our dresses everywhere even to churches, be proud of identifying with this great party. We have done very well; today we are the third largest political party in Nigeria and from third, we can lift up to first and is very easy because if everybody sees that there is peace and decorum in this party, they will join us en-mass and of course, that can turn the fortunes of this great party.”

On his part, Oye, assured the members that the confidence reposed in him and members of the executive by re-electing them would not be abused, as they would redouble their efforts and work with greater vigour and fervour to drive the party to a successful point.

He said: “We’re aware of the challenges facing us, the challenges are gargantuan, but we believe that God in his infinite mercy will continue to guide our steps. We will be in APGA and what APGA stands for; the motto of our great party is ‘Be your brothers and sisters keeper.’

“We must show that in action and in words; we must continue to work together as one indivisible family. It is only in unity that we can advance the cause of this party.”

He said the party must build a befitting national secretariat in Abuja before the end of the year, lamenting that the party had been squatting in Abuja since 2006 and it had become unacceptable.

Oye said the party realised the sum of N1.3 billion from the last primary election of the party.

The convention also ratified the sack of some persons from the party.