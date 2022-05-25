From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has elected 24 candidates that would fly the party’s flag in the 2023 House of Assembly election in Ebonyi.

The primary election was held at the party’s state Secretariat along Abakaliki-Enugu expressway on Tuesday.

The party used three-man ad-hoc ward delegates to conduct the election.

Mr Ricky Okorouka, APGA state chairman who briefed journalists shortly after the exercise described the election as credible, transparent and seamless.

According to him, the election of the candidates was done in line with the provisions of the electoral law, guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as party’s constitution.

He said that the peaceful and rancour free election was an indication of the party’s readiness to offer the people of ebonyi credible alternative in 2023 adding that APGA was founded on the platform of love.

He said: “Our House of Assembly primary election was quite successful, we have one aspirant each in 22 state constituencies that vied for the election except in Ezza North-East and Ezza North-West were we had about five aspirants who contested the tickets.

“The exercise was successful, it was hitch free and fair; INEC officials were there to observe the process, security agents were also present to ensure that everything we did was peaceful and successful.

“There was no crisis, no gun shots anywhere unlike in other political parties where there is infihting and crisis.”

Earlier, Prof. Benard Odoh, APGA’s governorship aspirant in an interview with newsmen said that the success of the house of assembly primaries stemmed from the general acceptance of the party in the state.

He said that the election which was seamless had the delegates voting for the aspirants of their choice in the constituencies that elections were held.