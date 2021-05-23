From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edoziem Njoku has said that the party is not an Anambra party as been erroneously believed in some quarters but a national party with structures in the 36 states and Abuja the federal capital.

This is even as he disclosed that the main focus is for the party now is ensure that it emerged victorious in November 6,2021 governorship election .

He alleged that the former National chairman of the party, Victor Oye and his group are the ones who have been trying to destabilize the party for their selfish aggrandizement .

Said He: ” APGA is not an Anambra party but a national party which is in the 36 states including Abuja that makes up the constituency of the party ,and Anambra is one of those states . Right now our focus is win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra and we are fighting very hard for it. Yes ,we have a governor in Anambra state which is also very important but remember when we started APGA we did not have a governor . But today the party has produced two governors in the person of Peter Obi and the incumbent Willy Obiano. So, we must ensure that party will not only win the governorship polls in Anambra but in others states in 2023.”

He further pointed out that earlier this year that the party had won a House of Assembly Bye- election in Niger state, and that in 2019 general governorship and state Assembly election that the party had also won a state Assembly seat in Benue state which he said is an eloquent testimony to the acceptance of the party the across the country.

Edoziem stated that the most important agenda of the National Working committee led by him is rebuilding of the party structure across the nation and to bring everybody on board .

” Today we are in Imo state, next week we will be in Ebonyi state ,then Rivers before going to Bauchi state .We are rebuilding the party structure which is the most important agenda of the national working committee led by my humble self. The slight problem we have in the party is because the former national chairman of the party Victor Oye and his cohorts want to usurp the party as his personal fiefdom. APGA is a family, we are not quarrelling with Oye but his destructive activities which is not beneficial to the over all interest of the party. So, the current problem is Anambra oriented and once Oye and his group calm down everything will be okay. We have already set up a reconciliation committee to resolved the the matters .”

Meanwhile , the National chairman of APGA has advised all the governorship aspirants on the platform of the party to support whoever emerges as the candidate of the party for the November gubernatorial polls in the state ,stressing that what is important is the victory of the party.