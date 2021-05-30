From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edoziem Njoku, has said that the party is not an Anambra party as being erroneously believed in some quarters.

While expressing optimism that the party would win the November 6, 2021 governorship election, he said its structures could be seen in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

He accused the former National chairman of the party, Victor Oye and his group of deliberate ploy to destabilize the party for their selfish aggrandizement.

His words: “Remember that when we started APGA, we did not have a governor. But today, the party has produced two governors in the person of Peter Obi and the incumbent Willy Obiano. So, we must ensure that the party will not only win the governorship polls in Anambra but in others states in 2023.”