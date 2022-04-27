From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, has disclosed that no Court in Nigeria gave judgement in favour of Edozie Njoku that empowered him to be parading himself as the factional Chairman of APGA.

Obigwe while reacting yesterday to a purported claim by Njoku that his own faction has dissolved state working committees of the party in Anambra, Imo, Abia and seven other states in Nigeria described such claims as “a joke taken too far” .

He said that it’s a public knowledge to APGA members and Nigerians at large that APGA being the third largest political party in Nigeria does not have any faction.

Reiterating that the one and only Chairman of the party is Chief Victor Ike Oye (Ozonkpu), Obigwe said Edozie Njoku and Ikukuoma his sponsor are only good at making noise during election season only to disappear after the election period.

“The record is there in INEC and the only person recognised as the National Chairman of APGA by the electoral body is Victor Oye. Edozie Njoku macabre dance is stupidity of the highest order. He is not APGA National Chairman and will never be APGA National Chairman.”

“Glory be to God that Governor Soludo understands the political terrain in Nigeria and that he is not a neophyte. He cannot fall for the antics of Edozie Njoku and Ikukuoma his sponsor. APGA will continue waxing strong under the able leadership of Chief Victor ike Oye and with the unflinching support of the party members, he will ensure that the party makes inroad to other States in Nigeria in the forthcoming general election.”

He described Edozie Njoku as an impostor who does not have the locus to dissolve APGA State working committees.

“He is only fooling himself and also planning to use his idiotic claim of being the factional National Chairman of APGA to defraud aspirants interested in contesting the forthcoming 2023 general election. He did this same thing during the last governorship election in Anambra. He printed forms and sold to some people that he was able to deceive and later disappeared into the thin air”

“Victor Oye as the indefatigable national Chairman of APGA will remain focused in carrying out his assignment without being distracted with Edozie Njoku politically motivated macabre dance,” he said.