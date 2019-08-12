Peter Anosike

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Uchenna Okogbuo has expressed deep concern over the unabated killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

Reacting to the killings, he said the freedom that South Africans are enjoying today was to a very high degree made possible by Nigeria. According to him, it was in order to help to liberate other African countries that were in colonial bondage that made Nigeria to make Africa the centre of its foreign policy.

He said it is unfortunate that youths in South Africa have forgotten so soon the role Nigeria played during the apartheid regime in their country. He wants the South Africa government to revise the ugly trend by teaching the history of the struggle against apartheid.

This, he said, will enable South African youths to learn the role that Nigeria and even individuals played in their liberation. This is not to say that Nigerians who commit offence should not be brought to book, he said. He noted that no matter the crime committed, extra judicial killings are not acts of civilised society, adding that only the court of law has the right to commit somebody to death.

His words: “I am deeply worried over the intermittent killings of Nigerians in South Africa. Ordinarily, Nigeria is their big brother because we are instrumental to the freedom that they are enjoying today. The older generation of South Africans knows this. Steve Biko, Nelson Mandela and the rest of the freedom fighters were getting their energy and even funding from Nigeria.

“So, I feel that what is going on today is that the youths have forgotten what we did for them.

That is why I am urging the government there to begin to teach the history of their liberation as a course in the academic institutions. This would help to reduce the bad blood that they have against Nigerians living or visiting their country.”