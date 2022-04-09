From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku, has offered an olive branch to Victor Oye and other aggrieved members of the party, sequel to a Federal High Court ruling which authenticated the outcome of the party’s convention in 2019.

Njoku, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja, implored Oye to embrace peace and work with him for the good of APGA, adding that the fortunes of the party must not be allowed to flounder as a result of personal interest or ego.

He said: “By virtue of the ruling something important has happened. The court authenticated the Owerri Convention, the same way we played down the party in the Anambra elections so that the party can move forward.

“We plead with the young man, Chief Oye to just try and calm down even his plans not to destabilise but to realise that APGA is a party in which a lot of people are relying on to use as a party either for the House of Assembly and other offices.”

“If Edozie Njoku and Chief Oye are going to be clogged in the hog, I am not saying we are clogs yet.

“My interest is the movement of the party forward. So, it is not something we can deliberate here over.”

“Oye and I have been going to and fro. He has been saying he is the National Chairman of APGA. He was not in the Owerri Convention in 2019.

“So, how can he be the national Chairman when the party was holding its convention, he went to hold a kangaroo convention that has no delegate.

“We should try and be a bit more lawful not because we see that there was some power then by the former governor of the state and he could do whatever he likes now the court has told him you cannot do whatever you like.

“You must abide by the laws. You must have a convention with delegates and follow the plans of the party.

“And the court has authenticated the convention of Owerri. By virtue of that, he is now a secretary of the party and to show you that some people are smart they have now dumped them.

“The former secretary who was with Oye has dumped them and joined PDP. The legal adviser who knows he does not have a party anymore has dumped them and moved them to become Commissioner for Soludo.