The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has shifted to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja with a suit seeking to stop Victor Oye and Edozie Njoku from parading themselves as chairmen of the party.

In the suit, the plaintiff, Jude Okoye, prayed the court to declare him as authentic chairman of the party.

Okoye also sought an injunction restraining both Oye and Njoku from laying claim to the leadership of the party.

He equally wants the court to restrained Oye and Njoku from submitting the name of any other candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) other than Chuma Umeoji as the validly nominated candidate of the party for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

In separate primaries conducted the APGA factions, Victor Oye produced Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as candidate,, Edozie Njoku produced himself, while Okeke produced Chuma Umeoji.

Okeke, however, is seeking judicial backing to declare that only him and not Oye or Njoku has the power to forward the name of APGA candidate for the November election having conducted the primary on July 1 2021 which produced Umeoji, a member of House of Representatives, as candidate.

In the writ of summons marked CV/1167/2021, the claimant, listed Victor Oye, Edozie Njoku, APGA, INEC and Inspector General of Police as defendants.

In the suit, the claimant sought the following: “A declaration that the suspension of the 1st defendant ( Victor Oye) as National Chairman of the party at the meeting of the National Executive Committee(NEC) of the party held on June 15, 2021 is in accordance with the constitution of the party and is valid, lawful and subsisting; a declaration that the appointment of the claimant (Jude Okeke) as acting National Chairman of the party at the NEC meeting of the party held on June 15, 2021 is valid, lawful and in accordance with the constitution of the party, and a declaration that the suspension of the 2nd defendant(Edozie Njoku) as a member of the party by the NEC of the party at a meeting held on June 15, 2021, is valid, lawful and in accordance with the constitution of the party.”

