Founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ukachi Ndibunwa has said that whoever holds the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the November 6 governorship election.

Also known as ‘Brighttheseer’, the preacher has prophesied that the APGA candidate will win the elections by a 55 percent margin if the present governor of the state, Willie Obiano throws his weight behind him.

She said: “The APC candidate has an almost 50 percent chance in the coming Anambra gubernatorial elections while the PDP and other parties in the state will not make any impact in the elections.

“APGA has a lot of support; from The spirit of the land of Anambra State to spirits from late Odumegwu Ojukwu, to the Biafran spiritual presence, the tendency of APGA likely to become the ‘Eastern Party for Ndi Igbo will happen in the Coming years.”

She said Biafra has a spiritual tendency of happening though it is not showing spiritually as what is going to happen now but it is in the pipeline for over a decade to come.

“Governor Willie Obiano is destined to become the ‘Jagaban of Ndi Igbo’ if he will begin to ‘Support Ndi Igbo in his political activities. The APC candidate, Andy Uba has a lot to do to convince Anambra people and Umu Igbo that he deserves to become the governor of Anambra State.

Noting that although APGA as a party has not done anything exceptional but that from the spiritual information at her disposal, the Willie Obiano administration has tried its bit.

She said for Soludo to win, Governor Willie Obiano will have to support the APGA candidate 100percent but predicted that the road to success will be rough for the party.