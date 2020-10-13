Romanus Okoye

Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Chinedu Benjamin Obidigwe has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has no moral right to seek election for the gubernatorial seat of the state considering the evils they perpetrated against the state using the federal might as well as mismanaging and misappropriating the resources of the state from 1999 to 2006. In this interview, he spoke on various issues.

What is your reaction to statements credited to your Anambra State PDP counterpart at the green chambers over APGA’s poor performance in the state?

The statements attributed to Chinedu Onwuaso, member representing Awka North and South Federal Constituency are laughable. How could he say that Governor Obiano has not satisfied the expectations of Ndi Anambra in the past seven years and APGA ‘s continuous existence in the state was based on sentiment. He even expressed optimism that PDP will succeed Obiano come 2021.

For the records, APGA government has been very consistent and pro active in providing good governance and there is no doubt about that. Obiano’s administration has remained responsive in repositioning the state and what we need is continuation of the good works, not taking the state backwards. The present administration of Governor Obiano has not only made the state safer but an economic hub of the South East and an environmental friendly state.

Every Anambra indigene knows that under the Obiano’s administration, security has returned in it’s perfect nature and security of lives and property of the citizenry remain the cardinal objectives of his government. Governor Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike Global) has not only perfected his determination to leave legacies in that direction but has also made uncountable giant strides.

It took the APGA-led government in Anambra State to wipe out all the mess and negative images the PDP created in the state when it was in charge. Under PDP, Anambra’s public establishments were all burnt down including Ikenga Hotels, ABS, House of Assembly Complex, etc and that was the first in history the state recorded zero allocation while virtually all public schools and civil servants in the state went on strike for lack of payment of salaries for over a year.

Do you think APGA will retain the governorship position in 2021?

I have no doubt whatsoever. APGA shall retain the government house, if not for other reasons at least to sustain the good works of Obiano’s government. His performance speaks for itself. For us in APGA, the state will only move forward and backward never. The time of PDP or any other party ‘s misrule or rascality is over. Anybody thinking that the PDP has a chance of replacing APGA is dreaming. The current administration in the state has to a greater extent justified her mandate and as such had gained the trust and support of Ndi Anambra both at home and abroad.

Why did APGA not win any of the three Senatorial seats even when the incumbent governor is of the party?

It were circumstantial and bandwagon effects occasioned by sentiments attached to the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi. It was not based on the popularity or political sagacity of the senatorial candidates. Nor was it as a result of PDP’s grassroots mobilization.

Imperatively, the only party with massive grassroots support base in Anambra is APGA and I say that with all sense of seriousness. I challenge those who are banking on rigging Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election to bury such idea. At the moment, the state is different and the people know what they want. At every ward, we have capable and visionary political actors. Therefore, the plan by any party to rig especially by PDP and APC is dead on arrival.

What is your position on zoning?

PDP or APC rejecting zoning is not an issue because the truth is obvious and can never be hidden. It is evident that Ndi-Anambra knew that it is ripe for the South senatorial zone to take their shot by occupying the number one seat in the state in the interest of peace, fairness, equity and justice.

It is clear beyond doubt that Anambra Central has governed for a period of 11 years counting from 1999; Anambra South senatorial Zone has held it for six years, months and two weeks while Anambra North Senatorial zone will be rounding off their eight years by March 17, 2022. It is pertinent to state that eight years of South Senatorial Zone from 2022, Ndi-Anambra will then renegotiate the issue of zoning based on available statistical data as highlighted above to decide which zone it goes.