From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Pioneer Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu, has said that his party will win the governorship election in Abiain 2023.
Ukaegbu, who was last week affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, as the authentic Abia state chairman of APGA, pledged to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.
He lamented that the party had become a shadow of it- self since he was ‘pushed out’ of his position by those he described as enemies of APGA.
“Nothing stops APGA from defeating PDP in Abia State in 2023. The signs are clear. The problem of APGA is that those running the party in Abia are not committed.
“They run to the ruling party at night to strike a deal. This is why we must do away with political merchants who have no means of livelihood than sucking the blood of APGA. Those leading APGA in Abia have no business being in politics”, he said.
On the allegation that he was being sponsored by the PDP, Ukaegbu described the allegations as baseless.
