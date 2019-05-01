Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra House of Assembly, Ikem Uzozie, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzozie, who is representing Aguata 11 Constituency announced his defection on the floor of the House during plenary, yesterday.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to thank my colleagues in the House for their prayers and support while I was away for medical reasons. I want to also announce to you that I have left my former party, APGA to a new party, the APC for reasons best known to me.”

Uzozie emerged factional speaker after the unsuccessful attempt by members to impeach Rita Maduagwu, then speaker, in November last year.

Following the crisis that rocked the Assembly, APGA suspended Uzozie, being the arrowhead alongside two others on the grounds of anti-party activities.

Uzozie, a two term member of the House, said he left APGA to enjoy greater peace of mind as the party has refused to reverse his suspension of over five months.

APGA, he further claimed, had been bedevilled by crisis and unjust alienation of core party men, hence, he could not continue under such hostile environment.

“I have been on suspension which they notified me in writing and they have not reversed it at least in writing, so, I have to continue my life in a more peaceful environment.”