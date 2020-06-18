Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former deputy national secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Jerry Obasi, has predicted the collapse of his party before the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Obasi, in a statement in Awka, the state capital, said the disaffection and internal crisis rocking the party might lead to its collapse before the governorship election.

He lamented that the party was being literarily suffocated and strangled by its current handlers, whom he said lack leadership credentials and capacity to take the party to higher heights.

“APGA has come under immense threat of imminent extinction in the hands of those, whom ordinarily should have no business with the party in the first place.

“It is quite unfortunate that Governor Willie Obiano and the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye’s leadership is so threadbare, commonplace and contumacious to the extent that they are not bothered or concerned as to what to do with the progress of APGA in the states of Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Abia,” he said.

The former deputy national scribe said APGA was bedevilled by myriads of problems because Obiano and Oye, know nothing about party politics as both of them allegedly became members on the day they assumed offices.

“Let us not forget in a hurry of the sordid history made politically and world over wherein Oye and Obiano became national chairman and governor respectively only on the day of assumption of their offices,” he said.