The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has lampooned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo for celebrating its former state youth leader whom it described as lawless.

Chairman of APGA in the state, Sir Norbert Obi, at a press conference in Awka, the state capital, said that Magnus Eziokwu whom Ozigbo had celebrated upon his defecting to the PDP at his function in Asaba, Delta State capital, was asked to resign months back for violating a section of APGA’s constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Magnus Eziokwu, while still serving as the state youth leader of APGA went behind and secured an appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor which is contrary to Article 25 of APGA Constitution 2019.

“Consequently, the party wrote to him when it got wind of his appointment, demanding for his automatic resignation and whereupon his deputy, Chike Odoji, took over from him in an acting capacity and in accordance with APGA constitution. This has been the position since May 2021.

“It is, therefore, mischievous of Magnus Eziokwu to still hold himself out to the PDP who bought him as the Youth Leader of APGA knowing full well that he was no longer in that position”, Obi stated.

State secretary of the party, Tony Ifeanya, a lawyer, had in a letter with reference number APGA/AN/20/043 addressed to former Youth Leader, Eziokwu, on May 14 this year asked him to resign his appointment, honourably.

“You’re also by this letter directed to handover all party documents and properties in your possession to the state Secretary of the party within seven days of the receipt of this letter”, read the letter which copy was issued to Daily Sun.

