Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) family and Anambra State have been thrown into mourning following the death of Chief Anthony Enukeme.

Enukeme, a Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the APGA, whose demise was made public Tuesday by the National Chairman of the APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye, was aged 76.

He was born on January 21, 1944, into the family of late Chief and Mrs Eyisi Enukeme of Umudioka village, Neni, in Anaocha local government of Anambra State.

He was Founder and Chairman of Tonimas Oil and Gas, and Onowu Neni (Traditional Prime Minister of Neni).

Chief Enukeme had a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration and a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, both from Abia State University, Uturu, with an Honourary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

He was the Worthy President, Knights of Saint John’s International, Commandery 445, Aba, Abia State, as well as the Grand President of the Owerri Grand Commandery.

APGA National Chairman Oye said in a statement paying tribute to the late BoT member:

‘The news hit me like a ballistic missile. I was dazed, shocked and thrown into a mental fixation. How can he die like that? I queried. But no answer coming from anywhere.

‘As I wrote this short tribute my hand was trembling. Tonimas dead? I keep asking. It can’t be. My head swirling and my heart beating in quick succession.

‘A good man has joined the S\saints. Since I met him it has been one good act or another recorded for him. He single-handedly built a church in his hometown, Neni; celebrated annual yam festival for his people, and gave generously to numerous church and philanthropic causes.

‘He loved APGA with passion. He attended our last National Convention in Awka where he was elected a BOT member.

‘Oh, Lord, my God! How do we bear this burden of the loss of one of our pillars?

‘I can’t continue. I am losing balance. Let me wait till the reality sinks before I can do a more befitting tribute.’