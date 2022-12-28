From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The National Chairman of All the Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) Ọzọnkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye with his wife, Iyom Mary Oye and Deputy Governor of Anambra State Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim played host to Mr and Mrs Nnanna Nzewi, the founder of APGA new media and their new born baby, Ezenwa Victor Dikeigbo Nzewi.

Oye who hosted the family in the inner Palace of their Graceland villa, Amawbia who came to present the new born baby, Ezenwa Victor Dikeigbo Nzewi was excited over the new born child.

Receiving Nzewi and his family the APGA Supremo prayed fervently for Baby Victor, declaring him a blessed Child that would bring victories from all sides to his family, community, Anambra, the black race and the world at large.

Speaking also at the Palace of APGA national chairman, the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim (MDG) in company of his wife described Baby Nzewi as a destined child whom from the womb had been receiving favours from God and men of goodwill.

Also speaking during the reception of Baby Nzewi, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, Former Presidential Aide to President Goodluck Jonathan and also former Governorship aspirant as well as a Senatorial aspirant in Anambra State said that the baby would be an answered prayer to Ndigbo, urging the parents to prayerfully groom him together with his siblings in the things of God.

In his remarks, the former lawmaker that represented Nnewi North, Hon Amala Anazodo who is Nnanna Nzewi’s brother thanked Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, his wife, Iyom Oye and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State for hosting their son Nnanna Nzewi, his family and members of APGA New Media that came with theme lavishly.

Nzewi family was accompanied by his colleagues in APGA New Media namely, Sir Abuchi Onwumelu, Editor-in-chief of APGA New Media and Mcdonald Chibuike (Young Pope), a Videographer to the ceremony.