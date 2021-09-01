National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has disclosed that the ruling party in Anambra State is in good terms with the Federal Government and President Buhari but doesn’t have any merger arrangement with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obigwe who made the clarification in Awka yesterday on the heels of a statement credited to the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Chief Osita Okechukwu to the effect that APGA should unite with APC so that their candidates for Anambra guber, Soludo and Andy Uba can be compared and one chosen as governor among them.

But Obigwe said Soludo compares with anyone for the Anambra guber position while APGA will not dabble into any dangerous alliance with APC to retain the Awka Government House.

He described it as insulting to compare Soludo with the disputed candidate of the APC and advised the VON DG to stop labouring in vain to brainwash APGA faithful because they know what they want and where they are going.

