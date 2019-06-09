Chief Jerry Obasi, a former deputy national secretary of APGA, who is leading an aggrieved group called the authentic APGA in this interview, said that the party’s future is bleak.

What’s actually happening in APGA?

First and foremost, APGA as a political party is in a state of hopelessness where the antithetical behaviour of the supposed leader of the party; Governor Willie Obiano has thrown the party into confusion where my friend, Edozie Njoku has declared himself National Chairman in Owerri on the 31st of May. On the same day, Victor Oye who had been asked by various courts not to dwell on the issue of national convention also in flagrant disobedience to court order went ahead. Then on this part also, I already before now lead my authentic APGA, which has been clearly visible and there’s also the declaration by Chief Onwuka Ukwa to run as national chairman. All these things have turned the party into shreds and into state of anarchy. I fear because election is coming in Anambra in 2021; where does this lead our political party; I fear that a party we call our own and laboured for, where, for instance, myself have gone on various level of detention just to be in the opposition and keep the party afloat in my state of Ebonyi. Since I joined APGA at its inception, no government that came in the state has not facilitated to keep me behind bars just because I want APGA flag to fly in Ebonyi; so, it’s unfortunate that we’re at this crossroads at this most auspicious moment of our national political life.

Talking about court order; was Oye not qualified to run for that election?

Well, he’s actually qualified to run, but he cannot continue to disobey the orders of court, court had said don’t dwell on this issue of convention; so they went to Oyo and used Deacon Olalere who’s one of the beneficiaries of that charade in Awka. Olalere is now in Oye’s illegal National Working Committee, whom now he used as a decoy to go and ask the court to tell Oye to conduct local government congresses; ward congresses etc, but before that so-called prayer arrived there was already a court order and already the local government congresses had taken place. It’s just like somebody who reported to the police that they stole his shoes and clothes and on the day police invited him; he wore same shoes and clothes to the police station. That’s where Oye and co found themselves, but it’s unfortunate. Yet, because of their desperation to loot and steal the remaining funds in APGA, they’ve to now close their ears to hold that illegal convention to steal the remains of the booty that is left in APGA’s account.

Where does this leave the party?

This whole thing doesn’t lead APGA anywhere; it’s very clear that the party in Anambra will suffer a setback in the 2021 elections because PDP has two senators and Chris Uba group are now together with other senators and you know that it’s a dangerous dimension. The worst thing is that Obiano and Oye funded the senatorial elections against Umeh who would have been APGA’s only senator; it would have given us a glimmer of presence in the National Assembly or in the Anambra question in 2021, but all these things, they dismissed because they have vaulting ambition and this honestly has battered the party; it has destroyed APGA.

Where do Victor Umeh and Bianca Ojukwu stand in all these?

Well if you read clearly the publication of Daily Sun on 30th May; it was a full page, all these issues were addressed by Bianca; Obiano’s nonchalance; his anti-democratic tendencies. Obiano’s misrule and non-leadership was also addressed and the legacies of her husband; Ikemba Ojukwu, our life leader, both in life and death, was also addressed. So, Bianca and Umeh are stakeholders and considering Umeh’s body language, it’s very clear that he’s not in tandem with what Oye is doing and looking at Bianca scenario from the time she was denied ticket by Oye at the instance of Obiano; clearly part of it were demonstrated in the 30th May publication of Daily Sun where Bianca made certain things very clear and public.

As a key stakeholder in the party, what’s the way out?

The way out is first and foremost for Obiano to call himself to order and also call Oye to order and for Obiano to understand that there have to be APGA after him because he only became governor because there’s APGA and he’s not going to destroy the goose that lays the golden egg.

Also, there should be obedience to the orders of court. The stakeholders in whatever they’re doing should learn from the past so that we’ll not come back worse than we left ourselves in the ensuing crises from where Oye was suspended in 2016 by the members of NWC; from where Obiano and some stakeholders who’re today also victims of Oye and Obiano were taking some unholy stands. So, every hand has to be on deck to rescue the party because this wishy-washy behaviour or these unrepentant advances here and there will only destroy the party than make the party.