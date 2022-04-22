From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Working Committee of the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has dissolved the executives of the party in Kwara, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi States.

In a communique signed yesterday by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Adamu Danjuma Musa, Deputy National Chairman, South, Freedom Okwuchukwu, and 9 others, they noted that the decision was reached to entrench peace and “genuine reconciliation” in the party.

Aside passing a vote of confidence in the Edozie Njoku as the APGA chairman, the NWC formulated what it called “strategies” to ensure that APGA sweeps the 2023 General Elections across the federation.

The communique read, “Flowing from the Supreme Court and Federal High Court judgments, the NWC met and deliberated on a wide range of issues, particularly the recent judicial pronouncements on the party, and resolved as follows;

“That the NWC pass a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, especially his conciliatory leadership style.

“That the NWC calls on INEC to expeditiously recognize the Executives that emerged from the Owerri Convention of May 31, 2019, which produced Chief Edozie Njoku as APGA National Chairman.

“That for the need for peace and genuine reconciliation, the party Executives of the following states stand dissolved; – Kwara, Kogi, Lagos, Oyo, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi.

“That an adhoc Committee is hereby set up to formulate strategies to ensure that APGA sweeps the 2023 General Elections across the federation.

“That all APGA members are hereby enjoined to seize the opportunity of the ongoing INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).”