From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Founding chairman of All Progressives Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chekwas Okorie, has said APGA which he left in anger some years back would be the party to watch in the 2023 general election.

Okorie, who Daily Sun gathered might be returning to the party soon, debunked insinuations in some quarters that APGA was an Igbo party.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“It is a national party, it is a progressive party, it is a party for national engagement, for integration and for alliance.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Speaking in Enugu, he said APGA was a party that anybody who is marginalised can use as his or her own vehicle, adding that wherever you were, you could use APGA as a vehicle to get you to where you are going.

He said: “This is a political party that provides some habitat, some cover for all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria that feel marginalised. When people lump all the parties and say they are the same thing, I say well, they don’t understand APGA.

“APGA is the only progressive party in Nigeria today and we are going to go back to that part of progressivism. Look at all those that are running for president, have you ever heard from anyone of them that if they become president, Nigeria will be restructured? No. The party is going to make restructuring a national campaign issue. With the cooperation and collaboration of the national chairman and the national working committee, Independent National Electoral Commission will be happy that a progressive party to make the difference is here. In 2023, APGA is the party to watch.”