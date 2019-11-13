Okey Sampson, Aba

Chieftains of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State have congratulated Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu over his victory at the Appeal Court.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia, won the election for Abia North senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) beating Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP.

Ohuabunwa went to the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge Kalu’s victory as declared by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The matter dragged to the Appeal Court where Kalu’ victory was given the final seal.

In separate congratulatory messages, Chief Umez O. Umez, a chieftain of the PDP from Umuhu Ezechi in Bende Local Government said his community was happy over Kalu’s victory.

Umez said though he was of the PDP, he had cause to celebrate Kalu’s victory given the developments he had brought to the people, among them, the recent rehabilitation of the road leading to Umuhu Ezechi.

He said Ohuabunwa throughout his stay at the senate never visited his community, except during electioneering. He also alleged that Ohuabunwa failed to attract any dividend of democracy to the community.

On his part, Youth Leader of APGA in Abia, Jonathan Ogwo, said no right thinking person from Abia North would fail to appreciate the victory of Kalu at the Appeal Court.

“The whole of Abia North District could have been like a grave yard if the judgment had gone the other way because Kalu is the choice of the people.

“Ohuabunwa knew in his heart of hearts that the people of Abia North did not vote for him and that he is no match to Kalu. Even the votes he claimed to have got during the election were products of rigging because in clean political contest, Ohuabunwa would not be able to lift Kalu’s toe.”

Ogwo, who is also President of Amaba Ugwueke Development Association, described Kalu as a man of the people.

He said with the Appeal Court validating his victory, Kalu should get down to business and bring democracy dividends that has eluded the district for years.

Ogwo urged the people of Abia North to give Kalu maximum support to succeed.