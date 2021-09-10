A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Dan Okeke, has taken the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano to the cleaners, saying his performance so far has been unimpressive.

Okeke noted that some of the projects executed by the governor were simply ‘white elephant projects,’ which have no direct impact on the lives of Anambra people.

The APC chieftain, in a statement, said it was insensitive for the governor to have embarked on the construction of an international cargo airport in Umueri, International Conference Centre, and a stadium in Awka without meeting the basic needs of the people.

He lamented that there is no good healthcare delivery system, no good network of roads or even employment for the teeming youths in the state. He added that the provision of water, sanitation, energy and others is not on the list of the APGA-led government.

He, therefore, challenged Obiano to step forward with facts about the actual amount of money pulled from the coffers of the state for the purposes of building the airport; and how much more it would still gulp.

The APC chieftain, who expressed confidence that the governorship candidate of his party, Senator Andy Uba, would right the wrongs of the APGA-led government, wondered why the state authorities have concealed the financial details of the airport project.

He noted that keeping the financial details of the airport from the public heightens the fears that the project might be abandoned just as some others in the state had been abandoned.

He said it was unfortunate that Obiano fronted the projects as reasons for not building roads in the state; a development that would have boosted the economy of the state and benefitted the ordinary citizens.

He lamented the deplorable state of 3-3 Road in Onitsha leading to Otuocha, arguing that even if the road is a federal road, the governor missed an opportunity to etch his name in gold, especially considering that the road passed through his hometown, Aguleri.

