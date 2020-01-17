Fred Itua, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku, yesterday, called for the reformation of the electoral process in the country.

He said the use of electronic voting and transmission of results in subsequent elections, including the 2023 polls, will clean up the process.

Njoku stated these while reacting to the judgment of the FCT High Court, Abuja yesterday, after being returned as APGA national chairman.

He also promised to rebuild the party and bring back all aggrieved members who had left due of prolonged national leadership crisis.

“The electoral process in Nigeria has to be reformed; we need electronic voting and electronic transmission of results,” he said.

He said his leadership would reach out to many persons including the founding national chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

The FCT High Court was said to have taken the decision following the decision of the outgone former chairman, Chief Victor Oye to discontinue the case.

Njoku said: “APGA needs to be rebuilt, the most important thing is reconciliation. I am not one of those who believe in expulsion. No, even if you are the biggest enemy of the party, we will try and bring you back because you are still very important.

“If you have committed the greatest sin to the party, and it is not a criminal offence in Nigeria, we will try and talk with you so that we will all be brothers. We are going to visit and bring back all the people who have left the party.

“Peter Obi won the Anambra State governorship election on the platform of APGA. We are going to bring him back. We are going to reach out to Chief Chekwas Okorie, who is the funding National Chairman of APGA. He is the person who made me the first National Vice Chairman of APGA and the party has not been fair to Chief Chekwas Okorie. It may be premature to start talking about that now but APGA has not been very fair to him.

“This is the third time I contested for the position of National Chairman of APGA. I contested in 2007, I contested in 2015 and I contested now. I was the first National Vice Chairman of APGA, which is the founding Vice Chairman and we had a vision when we started the party and we are heading back to that vision.”