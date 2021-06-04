From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has made a bumper harvest of N176 million from the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo and seven other aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

No fewer than eight aspirants have purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms as at Wednesday, to contest the primary on the party platform.

Documents sourced from the party, indicated that three of the aspirants are current serving members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

According to the document, the eight APGA aspirants that have picked the nomination forms, costing N22 million, as at Wednesday, include the former CBN governor, Chukwuma Umeoji and Carter Umeh.

Other are Damian Okoro, Akachukwu Nwankpo, Okwudili Nwankwo, ThankGod Ibeh and Nonso Okafor.