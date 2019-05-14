Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Ahead of its May 31 National Convention date, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) has dissolved the party’s Board of Trustees, (BoT).

The dissolved BoT had the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano as the chairman with some prominent APGA chieftains including Senator Victor Umeh and the widow of the former leader of the party, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, as members.

According to the National Secretary of APGA, Mr Labaran Maku, who read out the resolution, the decision to dissolve the BoT was reached during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Awka following the expiration of the four-year term of the members of the Board.

Our correspondent gathered that new BOT members were to be nominated ahead of its national convention for ratification.

The NEC resolution also ratified the party’s national convention to be held in Awka on May 31.

For the congresses, the NEC fixed the Ward and Local Government congresses for May 19 and 21 respectively, while state and zonal congresses would take place on May 23.

It was also resolved that the party retained its earlier zoning formular for the distribution of national offices, while members who took the party to court without exhausting internal mechanisms were expelled.

Addressing the NEC earlier, Governor Obiano pledged the readiness of the party’s National Assembly members-elect to support the Federal government in achieving its development agenda.

On his part, the National Chairman of party, Chief Victor Oye, commended the members for their zeal to transform the party, urging all party faithful to ensure that the forthcoming congresses and National Convention were successful.