By Chukwudi Nweje

All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) senatorial aspirant, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta has promised to improve the living standards of indigenes of Anambra North especially the farmers. He promised to attract investments, not only to boost agriculture in the zone, but also to reposition the abandoned and forgotten maritime economy of the zone.

The former Bank Chief Executive bemoaned the total lack of interest and investments by the three tiers of government, in both the agricultural and maritime economies of the zone.

Speaking when he hosted a group of professionals, Concerned Patriots of Anambra North(CPAN), Nnachetta said that under his representation, the seven agrarian local governments in the zone shall receive adequate attention and assistance to modernize their farming.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The former Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association also promised to work hard to attract Federal Government’s intervention in the zone, in order to avail the farmers of modern farming equipment like Tractors, Ploughs, Harrows, Broadcast Spreaders and harvesters. He said that with the aid of these machineries, farming in the zone will become industrialized, less strenuous, more productive and more profitable.

He also promised to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to avail farmers of subsidized fertilizers and genetically modified crops to bring farming in the zone to 21st century standards.The two time Commissioner in the Anambra State Executive Council assured that his representation will engage relevant authorities to develop the maritime economy of the zone, which has extensive coastal area flourished by Rivers Niger and Omambala. He said he will not pay lip service to the demand for the dredging of the River Niger because its dredging would lead to the establishment of the long expected Onitsha Seaport and also encourage modern fishing along the extensive coast spanning seven local government areas. Modern fishing, he said will attract allied industries such as fish drying and packaging and fish canning among others which will create jobs and employ local people.

Nnachetta pledged to ensure the construction and maintenance of good rural roads, which will help farmers transport their products from riverine hinterlands to urban markets.

He said that he will facilitate the approval of irrigation projects in the zone to ensure all seasons farming for the good of the zone and enrichment of its people.