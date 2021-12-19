From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Southeastern Nigerians have been urged to embrace the All Progressives Alliance Party (APGA) as a regional political party for the Igbo people.

A former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr Godwin Duru, stated this in Umuahia while formally joining the APGA.

Duru, who said the call has imperative, stressed that people of the South East would use APGA to realise the development of the region.

He promised to restore the glory of Enyimba City of Aba, which he said he brought to the limelight when he was executive chairman of Aba South Local Government Area.

He identified his new party as the best vehicle for the rescue of Abia State and return God’s own State to the enviable heights.

‘Now is my turn to choose where to belong and I have chosen APGA.’

He further promised that his membership of APGA would enable him to re-enact the transformation of Aba, which he said, was witnessed during his tenure as LGA boss.

Receiving the new member into their fold, the chairman of APGA in Abia, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, described Duru’s entrance as evidence that the mission for the rescue of Abia State in 2023 would be realised.