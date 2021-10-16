From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has lambasted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for its alleged failure to fix the state after more than six years in power.

The new leader of APGA in the state and member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, made the remark during a meeting of the party held in Umuahia.

Ichita, who was announced as the new leader of APGA in Abia by the party’s State Chairman, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, regretted that his constituency in Aba and other parts of the state had not felt the good impact of governance from the PDP controlled administration, and promised to continue his crusade for a better Abia.

He listed bad roads in Aba and other parts of the state, nonpayment of workers’ salaries as some of the alleged failures recorded by the present administration in Abia, noting that he was free to criticise the PDP-led administration on any issue, based on his new position as the party’s leader.

He dismissed the defection of Anambra State Deputy Governor Dr Nkem Okeke and Hon Abraham Oba of Aba Central in Abia State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP, respectively, stating their exit won’t in any way affect his party’s chances in Anambra and Abia States.

On his appointment as the new leader of the party in Abia State, Hon Ichita assured of his commitment to the ideals of the party and to maintain the checks and balances in Abia as empowered by the Nigerian constitution, adding that APGA would remain stronger and united under his watch.

Abia Chairman of APGA Ehiemere had earlier stated that Hon Ichita’s elevation as the party’s leader in Abia State was for the fact that he is the highest office holder of the party in the state.

