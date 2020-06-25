Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has refuted insinuations that he has defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following his appointment as Honorary Special Adviser by the Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Shinkafi, who was APGA’s governorship candidate in Zamfara State during the 2019 general elections, made the clarification while reacting to rumours that he had dropped the opposition and joined the ruling PDP in the state.

Shinkafi, denying suggestions that he has defected to the PDP, said that APGA blood runs in his veins as a committed party person, adding that he accepted his honorary advisory role from Governor Matawalle to allow him to contribute his quota to the development of Zamfara State.

‘I want to tell my party, APGA, and my numerous supporters to please ignore any rumours or mischief-making insinuating that I have defected to PDP. The governor of Zamfara State appointed me an Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs because of the vital role I played in restoring peace in Zamfara State, and also for working to find lasting solution to armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cattle rustling in the state,’ he said.

Shinkafi, who is currently the Executive Director, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, an NGO, explained that an honorary appointment is only given as an honour without the normal privileges, duties or payment of salaries and remuneration.

‘I am still a card-carrying member of APGA. No shaking, no vibration. If I will defect to another party at all, I will write officially my resignation letter to the National Chairman of our great party, Dr Victor Oye. So. just ignore the speculators and political marabout’s whose stock in trade is to cause disaffection,’ he said.

Shinkafi said he believes in the unity of Zamfara that was why he served as a member of Zamfara State Committee for finding a solution to armed banditry initiated by governor Matawalle in finding lasting solution insecurity in the state.

‘I want people to know that opposition is not about destruction. As an opposition, that does not stop me from commending good things the government does but at the same time if the government derails, I will be the first to shout out despite being an honorary adviser to the governor,’ he said.

It will be recalled that Governor Matawalle recently approved the appointment of Shinkafias his Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello, said Shinkafi’s appointment was based on his track record of selfless service to the country both politically and morally.

Matawalle added that the appointment of Shinkafi was also in recognition of the tireless contribution and support he rendered toward ensuring that the Peace and Reconciliation Committee succeeded in restoring peace to the state.