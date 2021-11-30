From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe has stated that APGA and other numerous supporters of the Governor-elect were ever ready to defend the mandate already given to Chukwuma Soludo following his victory after the governorship elections in Anambra.

Obigwe while reacting to the press briefing by the embattled state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, Chief Basil Ejidike who reportedly said that the party will reclaim victory for Andy Uba through the courts, noted that Uba and his party were up to some games but will definitely meet their match in APGA.

He said that it has been a public knowledge for all that Uba’s plan in deciding to challenge the outcome of the November 6th governorship election in Court was to replicate the Imo State pattern with the Anambra guber election but APGA and diehard supporters of Soludo were already waiting for them.

“We are prepared to defend the mandate given to Soludo by Anambra electorates. Their game plan will not work because Anambra is not Imo State and will never be Imo State. Anambra electorates are vigilantly watching over the mandate they gave to Soludo and any hand that attempts to steal that mandate will be caught” he said.

Obigwe disclosed that APC now have two factions in Anambra noting that the true APC in Anambra are good sportsmen who see politics as a game of sports that will produce winners and losers.

He said the true APC faction have already conceded defeat and congratulated the winner of the Anambra guber election the same way President Buhari , the national leader of APC congratulated Soludo.

He said the other faction led by Andy Uba and Basil Ejidike that was suspended recently as the State Chairman of the party were sore losers and not good sportsmen hence their reason for banking on the evil hope of replicating the Imo State political abracadabra in Anambra.

Obigwe predicted that Uba, Ejidike and their co-travelers will suffer their second round of disgrace and defeat in court before the veil covering their eyes will be removed.

