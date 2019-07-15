Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chinkwe Udensi’s faction, said it has suspended Dr. Alex Otti.

The committee said Otti, the 2019 governorship candidate of the party was suspended indefinitely, pending hearing and determination of his case by a disciplinary committee to be set up by the party in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the SWC of the party and signed by 22 out of 28 members, after a meeting, in Umuahia, Abia State.

The committee advised members of the public to note and desist from having any dealings with Dr. Otti in any capacity as an APGA member, and or as representing APGA in any capacity in the state or elsewhere.

The grounds of his suspension were stated as follows: that he established, operated, retained, trained and equipped his political group called Abia First for purposes of using same to display physical force, harass party members and create division.

Another allegation levelled against Otti is that he was promoting his selfish and personal political objectives against the interest and objectives of the party.

Reacting, Publicity Secretary of APGA, Nkem Okoro’s faction of APGA, Chief Ebere Uzoukwa, who spoke to Daily Sun on phone, said the people who laid the claim lacked the authority to suspend Otti. He said the only authentic APGA in Abia is led by Chief Nkem Okoro, and that other groups laying claim to the leadership of the party in the state were agents of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Okoro is the state chairman of the party, who emerged through genuine congress, we don’t know these people. How can a person say he is a member of a party and wants to frustrate the efforts of his governorship candidate, who is at the tribunal seeking for justice. We are not bothered about their antics, Ottii is focused and cannot be distracted, we know who their pay masters are and we are not moved,” Uzoukwa stated.

The SWC also accused Otti of indulging in illegal and unconstitutional activities, which have serially undetermined the principle of party supremacy, and have divided members in the state.