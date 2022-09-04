From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State Chapter, has announced immediate and indefinite suspension of one of its governorship aspirants, Chikwe Udensi.

This is even as the former governorship aspirant has said he still remains a bonafide member of APGA, since according to him, a sacked chairman cannot suspend him.

APGA in a statement by the Appeal Court sacked State Working Committee (SWC), said Udensi was suspended for anti-party activities.

The statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Augustine Ehiemere; Secretary, Sunday Onukwubiri; and Bede Nmerem, Organising Secretary; said Udensi was suspended for hobnobbing with the state chairman reinstated by court, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu.

The party said Udensi’s matter had been referred to a disciplinary committee for further action.

Part of the grounds for the suspension was that Udensi was “sponsoring and supporting one Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu who was suspended from the party by the National Leadership of the party in 2014 against the party in Abia State, thereby bringing the party to public odium”.

Reacting to his suspension however, Udensi said since Ehiemere and his executive was sacked by the Appeal Court, Owerri zone and replaced with Ukaegbu, the former chairman has no powers under the law to suspend any party member.

“If it were Ukaegbu that said he has suspended me, as the current state party Chairman, I would have gone to plead with him, but for Ehiemere? He is wasting his time because his is no longer the party chairman.

“We are even planning to institute legal action against him for his disregard to the law and court that ordered him to stopping parading himself as the chairman of Abia State Chapter of APGA”.

Udensi said Ehiemere having lost twice apiece both at the High and Appeal Courts in his bid to remain the chairman of the party, the only option remaining to the former chairman was to either approach the Supreme Court or quit honourably.