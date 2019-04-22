Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Anambra State has suspended indefinitely from the party, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Hon. Onyeka Owelle Mbaso, for anti-party activities.

Mbaso who is from Ozubulu Ward III, Ekwusigo local government, was a House of Representatives aspirant in the last election and chairman of APGA Aggrieved Aspirants Forum.

In a suspension letter addressed to him, dated April 19, 2019, and signed by Sir Robert Obi and Hon. Tony Ifeanyi, State Chairman, and Secretary respectively, the party said Mbaso was suspended indefinitely following findings and recommendations of the Adhoc Committee of the party that looked into his alleged anti-party activities.

The letter reads, “Sequel to the findings and recommendations of the Adhoc Committee that investigated the case of anti-party activities against you and after giving you an opportunity to defend yourself, and the Party Caucus being satisfied that a prima facie case has been established against you, do hereby direct that you proceed on an indefinite suspension forthwith pending the determination of your case by the Disciplinary Committee of the party which shall take you further on these issues and allegations and recommend the appropriate sanction.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, your anti-party activities contravened Article 21(1) (d), (f), (g), (k), (n) and (o) of the Constitution of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (2014 as amended) and in so a situation the provisions of Article 22 (1) (b) of the Constitution of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (2014 as amended) shall apply.”

Daily Sun gathered that Mbaso who has been leading the aggrieved aspirants against the party was accused of leveling “frivolous” allegations against the leadership of the party, just as he “has been painting the party black on social media.”

All efforts to get Mbaso to react to his suspension through phone calls and SMS were futile as he did not respond to any of them.