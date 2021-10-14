From Fred Itua, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the defection of the deputy governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke to the All Progressives Grand (APC) as of no consequence.

President Muhammadu Buhari formally received Okereke, who defected last week at the State House Abuja.

Okeke was presented to President Buhari at Presidential Villa by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The presentation took place at the oval office of the President at the State House.

President Buhari while receiving the new defector formally presented him with the flag of the APC.

A statement by APGA national publicity secretary, Tex Okechukwu, said the defection was long expected since he had been grudging everybody over his inability to secure the governorship ticket of the party for the November election.

“The deputy governor had thought that the governor and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party in the last primary to him on a platter. When that didn’t happen he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties,” the statement buttressed.

It viewed the exit of the deputy governor, without formal notification to the party or his principal, as uncalled for, ill-timed and ill-advised, as the governor had always treated him with respect, love and consideration.

The party frowned at the alleged desperation being exhibited by the opposition APC in the build-up to the November 6th Anambra State governorship election, calling on all members of the party to remain united to ensure that APGA won the election with wider margins.

The statement read: “Let nobody be deceived:APC has no root anywhere in Anambra State and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other lucres.”

It called on Governor Willie Obiano not to be distracted by the defection of his deputy, which it described as “a ploy to create a semblance of disunity in his government” but to remain resolute in delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

