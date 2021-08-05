From Fred Itua, Abuja

Feelers from Victor Oye leadership of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have revealed that there is palpable tension since the resumed court hearing on the appeal in Kano on Thursday.

The notice of appeal signed by Wole Olanipekun, also had the names of Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, Patrick IN Ikwueto, Ken Mozia, Bode Olanipekun and seven other lawyers listed as appellants’ counsel, was filed on July 30.

However, Jude Okeke-led leadership said it is clearly outside the 14 days duration provided by the Constitution for an appeal in a pre-election matter to be filed. The judgment of Justice Musa Ubale of the Jigawa High Court being appealed against was delivered on June 30.

Last Friday, the Special Panel of the Court, while delivering its ruling in a motion filed by Edozie Njoku seeking leave to appeal as an interested person, struck out it out for having been filed out of time as it was filed on July 22 more than 7 days after the constitutionally required 14 days within which to file any appeal to a pre-election matter.

A member of Okeke-led leadership who spoke to newsmen in confidence, said: ‘It is therefore expected that in similar matters, Courts are bound to reach similar decisions. Hence having struck out Chief Edozie Njoku’s Motion, the Court of Appeal is also expected to strike out the Notice of Appeal filed on behalf of Chief Victor Oye.

‘The implication of this will mean that the dreams of the Oye-led APGA and Governor Willie Obiano to ensure that Prof. Charles Soludo emerges as the candidate of APGA is dimmed and clears the coast for Hon Chukwuma Umeoji, who has been listed by INEC as the candidate of the Party.

‘The mood in the Soludo campaign has been quite moody since the revelations came to the fore and the once boisterous office now looks like a shadow of its former self.

‘Typical of politicians, with this development, it is now expected that political realignments will begin and how Hon Umeoji and his team handle this will determine how much of the realignment they will benefit from though all the while his campaign had insisted that the governor is the leader of the party and he has only come to continue and expand the good works.’

