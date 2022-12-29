From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed Saturday, January 14, 2023 for the national flag off of its presidential campaigns for the forthcoming general election.

The flag off would take place at the Alex Ekwueme Square, in the Awka capital city of Anambra State

APGA had earlier in the month put in place a 1579-member Presidential Campaign Council with Alhaji Abubakar Adamu as the Director General and Damian Okolo as Deputy Director General/Contacts.

Also in the Council includes Anambra state Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo; his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; the immediate past Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano; the National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye; the Presidential Candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi and the Vice Presidential candidate, Mohammed Koli.

Confirming the flag off date to The Sun, the APGA Presidential Candidate, Umeadi said arrangements were on to make the event grand.

Umeadi assured the party faithful and all his supporters and well-wishers across the country that he would be on the ballot on February 25, 2023, adding that he has take his message to all the parts of the country and has been well received.

Meanwhile, a cross section of APGA have expressed resentment over the expressions of the APGA National leader and Governor of Anambra, Soludo, which they said shows his preference of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to his own party candidate Umeadi.

One of the APGA chieftains who gave his name as Chief Udeagu Eze said, “Our Presidential candidate, Prof. Umeadi has become relevant in Nigeria politics today and no one can wish that away. We feel pained that our leader Soludo is showing support to PDP candidate and to our candidate. You say when he was attacking Peter Obi, it was clear that his support is for Atiku, but we are watching him. After the flag off, we will know.”