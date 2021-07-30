From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Special Appeal Panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano, has dismissed the motion filed by Edozie Njoku seeking leave of the Court to appeal as an interested person against the Jigawa State High Court judgment which declared Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The Court held that the motion was filed outside the constitutionally provided time of 14 days as provided by Section 285 (11) of the Constitution which demands that such a motion be filed within 14 days.

The Court geld that by filing the Motion on 22nd July, 2021 Chief Edozie Njoku was out if time and it was incurable defect to the motion which made it deserving to be dismissed.

The panel however granted the application of Victor Oye to appeal as an interested person . The fate of Chief Victor Oye and Prof Chukwuma Soludo still precariously hang in the balance as the journey is far and campaigns will soon commence.

In their respective reactions, Jude Okeke and Umeoji both hailed the Court of Appeal decision as victory for Anambra people saying the will of the people will eventually prevail.

They urged their supporters to continue their mobilization for victory unhindered as the Appeal Court will eventually uphold the judgment of the trial High Court.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.