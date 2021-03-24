Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has urged the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, to withdraw Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) operatives from Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

It claimed it had uncovered plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the by-election using CTU operatives.

The party, in a statement by its state chairman, Uchenna Ehiemere, alleged that the Police Terrorism Unit Base 4 Aba had been compromised by the state government and PDP and that its officers were partisan.

“ Please give us other security operatives, except CTU. They are already agents of the state government and we are not comfortable with it.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC ), PDP, APGA and Action Alliance (AA) would participate in the election.